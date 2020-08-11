Several villages and small cities across Michigan will receive grants to help with road repair.
The Community Service Infrastructure Fund program will award grants to 23 municipalities across the state with less than 10,000 people.
"These grants will help communities across the state get their roads fixed right now," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "This funding will help meet some of our most critical infrastructure needs at the community level. While this should not be viewed as a solution to our statewide road funding crisis, it will serve as a critical measure of relief for these communities until we implement a real transportation funding solution."
The grants range from $30,000 to $250,000 and will be used for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing, and other preservation measures.
The communities that will receive the grants include Albion, Bancroft, Boyne Falls, Carleton, Center Line, Centreville, Corunna, DeWitt, Fairgrove, Grant, Hartford, Hopkins, Iron River, L'Anse, Laingsburg, Lawton, Morley, Muir, Perry, Rose City, Shelby, Vassar, and Watervliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.