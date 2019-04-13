Music fans are celebrating a slice of Americana with National Record Store Day.
Independently owned record stores across the nation are taking part in the celebration.
Record collectors will dig through boxes and store shelves to find their musical treasure.
Even though vinyl records are retro, they are making a come back as digital sales fall.
“At one time we actually thought about changing our name because records were passe,” said Bill Wegner with Records and Tapes Galore in Saginaw. “ But now they’ve roared back. Kids that weren’t even around when Led Zeppelin was playing come in and get them and they just love the sound of the record. It’s really nice.”
Saturday, April 13, is also the store’s 45th anniversary.
