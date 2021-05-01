As of April 21, there have been 73 non-fatal shootings reported in the city of Flint. On the same date in 2020 there were 31 non-fatal shootings according to the Flint Police Department.
“It is an unfortunate reality that violent crime is increasing throughout our state and nation. We believe that one shooting or homicide is far too many and unacceptable in our society. The number of shootings this year reflects a continuation of the increase in crime experienced throughout Michigan and the United States last year and associated with COVID-19,” said Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth with the City of Flint Police Department.
The rate of shootings was lower compared to the rest of 2020 from January to April. The rate of non-fatal shootings in 2020 more than doubled after the first four months according to the Flint Police Department.
The city of Detroit reports more than 2,300 aggravated assaults through mid-April and there were 90 reported in the city of Saginaw.
The number of homicides have also increased in the city of Flint. In 2020, there was a 32 percent increase of homicides in the city of Flint.
Homicides have increased statewide and nationwide. New York is up 40 percent, Chicago is up 50 percent while Grand Rapids and Saginaw are reporting double and triple the amount of homicides.
