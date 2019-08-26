Two people are dead and several others were injured following a violent weekend in Flint.
A 23-year-old Flint resident was killed Friday afternoon in the 3700 block of N. Averill. The victim was found in the driver seat of a car with a gunshot wound, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.
Police have not released any suspect information for that incident.
A second homicide happened Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Blades.
A 24-year-old Flint man was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound, Kaiser said.
The incident happened within blocks of the driver's mother's house. A vehicle pulled up next to them and fired into the vehicle, Kaiser said.
There were also two critical stabbings over the course of the weekend.
The first stabbing happened Friday morning in the area of Yorkshire and Morningside. The victim is a 21-year-old Flint resident and was listed in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information on that incident.
The second stabbing happened early Saturday morning in the 200 block of E. Lakeview. The victim is a 56-year-old Flint man and he was listed in critical condition.
The victim's 28-year-old girlfriend was arrested, Kaiser said.
There were four other shootings over the weekend as well.
The first shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim is a 19-year-old Flint man who was in the backseat of a car when he heard shots and was hit, Kaiser said.
The victim is in good condition.
Police have not released suspect information for that shooting.
The second shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. on Friday in the 2600 block of Berkley. The victim is a 18-year-old Flint resident who was sitting in a house when they were struck by a bullet as the house was shot at from outside, Kaiser said.
The victim is in good condition.
There is no suspect information for that case.
The third shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Wisner and McClellan. The victim is a 33-year-old Flint resident who was uncooperative with investigators, Kaiser said.
The victim is in good condition.
There is no suspect information for that case.
The last reported shooting happened sometime Saturday morning.
An unknown male victim walked into a hospital and is in good condition, Kaiser said.
The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.
