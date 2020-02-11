A new viral trend has people throwing their pets into the air and a local shelter wants to put it to an end.
The Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center said in the videos, small dogs, cats, mice, and rabbits can be seen tossed into the air, most of the time by minors.
Many videos trending on the app Tik Tok with the hashtag #lowriderpetchallenge.
“It seems pretty senseless to me,” Pet owner Paul Menarski said. “I mean they wouldn't throw a child in the air. Why would you throw your dog in the air?”
But it’s happening all for the hype of social media. Two videos like were reported in the Bay County area. We aren't showing them because they involve minors.
“Sometimes they land on a surface such as a bed or something else that's seen off screen,” Craig Goulet from Bay County Animal Shelter said. “Sometimes they're just landing on the ground."
Goulet says an investigation is underway because the lowrider challenge is considered a form of animal abuse.
“The animal does not have to suffer and be hurt in order for it to be considered abuse,” he said. “and courts and prosecuting attorneys are taking those cases more seriously.”
The risk of injury exists along with traumatizing your pet.
“You're taking an animal that trusts you and relies on you for everything and you're putting them in a situation that creates a feeling of insecurity being scared,” Goulet said.
Pet owners like Menarski say, seeing videos like this is frustrating and he hopes people puts their pets before popularity.
“I think you have to think more about your pet than just what's going to make you popular for a little while,” Menarski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.