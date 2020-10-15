Michigan Works! in the Genesee, Shiawassee, and Thumb-area is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday morning with more than 400 opportunities.
From 9 a.m. until noon, applicants can look at opportunities in several industries including healthcare, retail, wholesale, manufacturing, logistics, construction, hotel, restaurant, education, and non-profit.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit gstmiworks.org/jobfair to register for the event.
