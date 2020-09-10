In the age of COVID-19 and virtual learning Dr. Matthew Agnone says parents really need to focus on their kids' eyes.
“Your eyes really were not made to look at a computer screen for 10 hours a day,” said Agnone with Grand Blanc Eyes.
He says looking at a computer screen all day can sometimes cause more harm than good.
“We see eyes that are over focused,” he said. “Over converged. Kind of stuck in this over hyper focused state and don’t want to relax because you kept them there all day.”
Agnone adds that his office has seen an uptick in cases relating to virtual learning and eye strain.
He says some common symptoms are dry eye, headache, fatigue and a change in prescription.
But there are some things people can do to help like holding the device away from your face and this.
"As we call it the 20-20-20 rule,” Agnone said. “And what that rule states is that every 20 minutes you should look somewhere 20 feet away for 20 seconds. And that gives ample time for your eyes to relax come away from that hyper over-converged state.”
You might not realize it but when you look at a device Agnone adds that you don't blink as much and that can also of course can impact your vision.
So, make sure you give your kids a break from the screen during class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.