While traditional Polar Plunge events are canceled this year, your personal event could still have a huge impact for Special Olympics.
“It’s a BYOC event. Bring your own cold,” said Aaron Mills, with the Special Olympics.
The cold is here, so people are about to start “Freezin’ for a reason.”
The Special Olympics Polar Plunge is going virtual this year.
“What is a virtual polar plunge? You just throw the word virtual in front of everything right,” Mills said. “That’s all we’ve seen is virtual everything for the entire 2020.”
Jumping in a cold pool or lake together is behind us, at least for 2020. But getting involved in the Polar Plunge virtually is just as easy. You just have to get creative.
“We’ve got some ideas, some fun ways you can go out and do something,” Mills said.
You could get cold water dumped on you or sit in a kiddie pool in your yard. Or just record yourself being bold and getting cold by doing some snow angels, that is of course if you even have snow.
You just have to do it by the end of February.
“For us, our largest fundraising event every single year is the Polar Plunge,” Mills said.
The money raised is crucial for children and adults with intellectual disabilities because it funds important programs.
“Our sports programs, health programs, and school programs that we do for nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state,” Mills said.
Out of the nearly $8 million budget, about ! million comes from the Polar Plunge.
“You're also helping to make sure the future is looking bright for children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Michigan. It’s hard to say no to something like that," Mills said.
Registration is open now on the Polar Plunge website.
