School buildings may be closed for the rest of the academic year, but class is still in session.
The pandemic forced many traditional schools to adapt to an online format, but some schools have always been virtual.
And parents with children already enrolled in online classes, say their kids are ahead of the curve.
"Their learning progression hasn't stopped at all,” said parent Mike Langlois. “So, they're attending the same classes with their same classmates and friends, and they're right on with track with where they would've been, so nothing's actually changed for them."
Langlois is a father to two kids enrolled in Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy.
He says they've been taking online classes for years. When they're not studying, they also help him teach his online karate classes.
And it's a flexible format that he says works well for him and his family.
“The nice thing is each student has individualized learning, so they can be excelling in math and that's great, so they get harder assignments,” Langlois said. “So, each kid is getting kind of specialized attention and they're interacting with the teacher and it's great."
Plus, enrollment at schools like Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy have seen significant increases lately, especially for the fall.
And that's something virtual schools here in Mid-Michigan are noticing from parents as well.
"They're calling, they're inquiring about who are we, what do we offer, what kind of services can we offer," said Kristi Teall, executive director for success virtual learning centers of Michigan, which has a center in Flint.
And she says they've been informing several Mid-Michigan parents about how to enroll their kids in virtual learning for the semester.
"They want their kids to be able to have an education without an interruption like they had in the fall, and part of that fear is the unknown of what traditional school buildings are going to look like in the fall," Teall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.