In a virtual town hall Friday night, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Director of Michigan's Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Anita Fox answered questions from Mid-Michigan residents wanting to know what to do if their claim for flood insurance was denied after the Edenville and Sanford dam's failure.
"You want to make sure you get whatever denial you have in writing, and if you don't deal with an agent go right to the company and ask them for the same thing,” Fox said. “Get things in writing."
Fox says her department has been taking calls from several residents in the Midland and Sanford area, who say they aren't being compensated for the damage done to their homes or business.
But she says to make sure you read your insurance contract thoroughly, and talk with an agent first, before reaching out to their department.
"At least you have kind of the parameters, and then that's the way you can first start saying, ‘ok what does the policy say about that, are they wrong about the facts?’ Because sometimes they do have the facts wrong," Fox said.
Meanwhile, Nessel addressed questions regarding the lawsuit she's bringing against the dam's owner Boyce Hydro.
She also answered why her department isn't pursuing claims for those individually affected by the dam's failure.
"Our office cannot bring damages on behalf of individual landowners,” Nessel said. “So, we are suing where we can sue, for the things that we are allowed to sue for."
However, Nessel said the suit seeks to have Boyce Hydro pay for any harm and damage caused by the dam's failure.
Which she says should then go to the people of Mid-Michigan.
"Once we get a better idea of the financial liability of Boyce Hydro, that money should not first go to the state,” she said. “That money should go first, to individual property owners and business owners in the area."
