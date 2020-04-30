The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is offering a series of virtual townhalls to help drivers learn about the new auto no-fault insurance choices.
Michigan drivers will need to make changes for policies issued of renewed after July 1, 2020.
“DIFS is available to provide support as Michiganders learn about their new auto insurance choices and get answers to their questions,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “The new auto insurance law will provide much-needed savings to drivers and will allow them to pick an auto insurance plan will that best meet their family’s budget and needs.”
Sample forms outlining the choices are available here.
There are upcoming town halls on the following dates:
- Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m.
- Monday, May 4 at noon
- Wednesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in participating can click here.
