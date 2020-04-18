Stay-at-home orders adopted to slow down the coronavirus are highlighting the lack of broadband internet access faced by thousands of Michigan residents.
When Wesley Clark needed a new wheelchair, his doctor spoke on the phone to explain the set-up because he and his 79-year-old wife don't have internet in their house, between Mason and Eaton Rapids.
The Lansing State Journal reports they are among 381,000 Michigan households without the infrastructure for broadband internet at a level considered adequate by the federal government.
The increasing use of the internet for daily activities, ranging from remote schooling to tele-health appointments, is highlighting the challenge in many rural areas of the state.
