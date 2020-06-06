A YMCA camp that has been at Torch Lake for more than 100 years has canceled summer programs for the first time because of state coronavirus restrictions.
“In a time when kids need to connect, make friends, and just feel normal, it is deeply disappointing that camp cannot provide some relief,” Camp Hayo-Went-Ha said in a letter posted on its website.
The boys camp is at Torch Lake in northern Michigan’s Antrim County. The girls camp, known as Arbutus Hayo-Went-Ha, is at Arbutus Lake in Grand Traverse County.
“We teach the campers to have fortitude when faced with challenging situations, and we will act in kind. It is time to start a new streak of unbroken summers, and we are already looking forward to next year,” said camp directors Tim McKendrick and Amanda Macaluso.

