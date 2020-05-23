Wolves and moose won’t notice much human company at Isle Royale National Park.
The remote island in Lake Superior said it’s delaying the summer opening because of coronavirus restrictions. Camping might become available by late June or July but there will be no ferry service.
It means visitors would need to arrive with their own boat or by seaplane when the wilderness park opens. Rock Harbor Lodge will remain closed for the season.
“There just doesn’t seem to be a safe way to bring that many people together in the boats or in the facilities” on the island, said Liz Valencia, chief of interpretation and cultural resources at Isle Royale.
The island is part of Michigan but is about 15 miles from the Minnesota shore. The park has an office in Houghton, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.