Visitations were held Friday for Chris Hamilton, executive director of the Old Newsboys after he passed away on March 1.
The Old Newsboys of Flint is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving children in need a Merry Christmas with toys and clothing, and was one of several organizations Hamilton, 73, supported in the Mid-Michigan area.
Click here for our previous coverage on his passing.
Visitation runs from 2- 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.
Visitation will continue at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek.
There will also be a candlelight vigil to honor Chris at 6 PM Sunday, March 8 at the Old Newsboys building, 6255 Taylor Drive, Flint.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris’ honor to Old Newsboys of Flint.
