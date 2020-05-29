Goodrich Area Schools paid tribute to a long-time teacher and athletic coach who passed away on May 7.
William “Bill” Duso taught at Goodrich High School for 37 years before retiring in 2010.
Mr. Duso was beloved by thousands of students. He taught English and was a former football coach, baseball coach and was known as the “Voice of the Martians” announcing all home Varsity football games.
Friday the district turned on the game field lights and scoreboard at Goodrich High School at 9 p.m. The scoreboard displayed the number 70 which was the age of Duso when he passed away.
The clock counted down for 70 minutes as community members drove through the parking lot of the stadium to pay their respects.
Duso was a graduate of Central Michigan University and also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
Duso was buried at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
