A voluntary evacuation has been issued for parts of Lapeer after gas entered the sewer lines, causing several manhole covers to be “dislodged.”
"There is a very, very strong odor of gasoline. It was coming out of the sewer pipes below, the manhole covers," Lapeer Police Chief Dave Frisch said.
The Lapeer Police Department said the entire downtown area is closed to traffic following the incident that started about 4:30 a.m. on May 29.
Barricades are up at Saginaw and Oregon, Saginaw and Horton, Nepessing and Mason, and Nepessing and Saginaw, along with several other areas.
The voluntary evacuation is from Nepessing and Saginaw through the 400 block of W. Nepessing, according to Lapeer County Central Dispatch.
It’s still unclear where the gas came from, but positive pressure is being applied to the line to begin clearing them out. It's unclear how long that will take.
"We are in a containment phase, getting the leakage of the gasoline going into the sewer pipes under control before we can start to clean up," Frisch said.
Officials were first called after reports of a loud noise, and if you listen to Tech Smart USA's Nest security camera, you can hear distinct booms.
Lapeer City Manager Dale Kerbyson said there were reports of a gas smell in the area Tuesday night, but it wasn't until Wednesday morning that loud booms were heard and police arrived.
"Last night they had Consumers Energy come test, but it wasn't natural gas. So that was that," Kerbyson said.
Frisch said the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, as well as Young's Clean-Up, are testing all sewers in the area. It is unclear when the evacuation will be lifted.
"I can't give an estimation on time whatsoever, but the cooperation that we've had from the local businesses and fire department have been fantastic," Frisch said.
Residents and business owners should call 911 immediately if they smell gas.
