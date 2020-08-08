“The staff is good, and when the bell rings, they answer the call,” said Bonnie Kanicki of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
Kanicki says it’s been all hands on deck at the facility after taking in a total of 55 dogs in just a 24 hour period.
44 of those dogs are from two investigations happening last week.
She says it’s been busy, but the support has been wonderful.
“Our doors are always very faithful to respond to our calls for blankets” said Kanicki. “We do a blanket blitz when we have a need. We do a request for treats when we have a need and we are very thankful for the support we’ve received from donors.”
She says this wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers and community support but they’re still in need of items for the newcomers as they transition.
“We could really use some canned food and some treats and some regular sized blankets and towels as well,” said Kanicki.
At this time, Kanicki says it’s all about getting these animals healthy.
“Well the investigation as it relates specifically to the 44, that’s still on-going,” said Kanicki. “We are moving in the direction of getting them all vet-checked and getting the medically cleared and getting them ready for rescue or adoption.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.