Downtown Midland is seeing catastrophic levels of flooding after hours of rising waters.
Hundreds are flocking to shelters in the area looking for an extra place to sleep or eat.
At those shelters, you will find plenty of people with their arms wide open ready to help.
“I live in Midland,” said Riley smith, a volunteer. “Midland’s a great town. This community needs help. I definitely love putting a smile on people’s faces through a really rough time. A lot of people are coming. They’re scared their house just got flooded down so just give them emotional support. Making sure they’re okay physical and emotionally.”
Residents told TV5 they are full of doubt and uncertainty and it’s added stress while already living through a pandemic.
Midland County residents say their spirits aren’t breaking.
