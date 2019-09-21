Volunteers build mobility ramps for Saginaw Co. residents in need

For the past 13 years, United Way of Saginaw County along with local labor unions and community members have been providing ramps for citizens in need.
It’s called Project Independence and Lamb said that’s exactly what it’s about.
“You can see the excitement and joy on them for being able to at least leave their home for the first time, sometimes in years,” said Steven Lamb, the labor liaison with Saginaw County. “We’ve done ramps where there was a gentleman who didn’t leave his house for two years until we were able to come out and put the ramp in he was able to leave on his own and cruise through the neighborhood.”
Lamb said there will be a total of nine ramps built throughout Saginaw County through the help of countless volunteers.
“We have a lot of local union members, we have Nexteer engineers, we have a lot of community board members, we have some businesses that are donating food for the project,” Lamb said.
Through it all, Lamb said it’s about getting the community to come together and help each other out.
“This is one of those projects that people can come out and a lot of people can be involved with a lot of different projects, but with this one, you see that immediate need met,” Lamb said.
The ramps are donated free of charge thanks to grants and partnerships throughout the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.