An accurate Census means communities get a fair share of federal funding and representation in congress, and Saginaw still has some work to do when it comes to responding to the Census.
“Getting everyone counted is really critical,” said Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc. “We’re too low right now. We have some Census districts that are under 50% being counted. That’s not good. We need more people.”
Awareness for filling out the Census is more important now than ever as responses are now due at the end of September.
Each response has a greater affect than some people may realize.
“Every person that’s counted in the Census for the city and for the country reflects 1800 dollars per year for the next ten years in federal funds that we will receive for all the services that we can provide. Everything from senior citizens to child reading programs to our roads.”
The Census can be completed entirely online for the first time this year.
Local volunteers and city staff members are hosting “Census on the Go” events each Friday to encourage and help citizens ensure that they get counted.
“Get a lunch, get yourself counted,” said Kloc. “It’s a wonderful event, a wonderful opportunity and you’re helping your city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.