As the canoes left the water, the 12th annual Cass River cleanup was complete.
The final four miles Saturday means the river is clean from Cass city past Vassar.
"Today we have about 50 volunteers. What's really exciting is we have a good number of young volunteers,” said Bob Zeilinger, chairman of the Cass River Greenway, the nonprofit putting on the effort. "Our committee is getting a little bit long in the tooth and so we're really glad to see some young people come out."
Three Reese high school seniors came to participate, all part of the Reese Out of Doors Club.
"To help clean up the environment is one of my like biggest things that I wanna do, because we have so little planet left and we gotta do everything to save everything that's left,” said TJ Sheridan, a Reese High School senior.
The team didn't pick up much trash, which is a good thing because it means the river is getting cleaner, and the volunteers can spend more time splashing around.
"it's a lot cleaner this time than it was before. We didn't find any tires which we normally do,” said Ashton Seney, a Reese High School senior.
Each of the groups of volunteers wades through about a mile section of river, putting trash on a canoe they're pulling along.
"The initial getting in, you, you walk in and you're like wow this is cold. And then you start to get used to it the more you walk and then we just had a lot of fun with our group along the way,” said Olivia Cudney, a Reese High School senior.
The trash they find the most often? Tires.
"It's anywhere from 400 to 500 tires we've pulled out of the river over 12 years, and downstream of Vassar we pulled almost 100 tires out of the river,” said Gene Suuppi, a cleanup organizer.
Now that they've finished as much of the river as they can stand in, next year is up to the organization to decide what to do.
