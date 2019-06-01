Multiple local businesses are teaming up with a Flint-based organization with the hope of promoting community interaction with a little bit of teamwork and paint.
The Porch Project enlisted more than a dozen employees of local Sherwin-Williams Paint Company, who painted 3 porches throughout the east side of Flint.
Along with the fresh coat of paint, volunteers also repaired porches.
The group believes a fresh, welcoming porch and front yard promotes neighborliness and beautifies the community.
“Growing up it was something every neighbor knew every neighbor and we all socialized with each other and by doing that and bringing that back it’s just going to make the community that much better and that much stronger,” said Ken Palmer with Sherwin-Williams Paint Company.
The event kicks off National Painting Week, which is dedicated to refreshing the places we live in.
