It’s a birthday bash for Sanford like no other.
“A lot of stuff going on in Sanford,” said Tessi Orvis from the craft show.
The village is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary and after everything the village has endured, from flood damage and living in a pandemic, a celebration is just what people need.
“Just show the love that needs to be spread,” said Rick Hatfield, a volunteer at the event.
Hatfield has spent his time helping residents.
“We’re helping them rebuild,” said Hatfield.
Hatfield was cooking up hamburgers at the event.
“We took this opportunity and here we are, good turnout,” said Hatfield.
Others checked out classic cars, crafts and danced to music.
Tessi Orvis helped bring craft vendors together and donations and money raised helped their own.
“The craft show goes towards the parks,” said Orvis. “I know all the funding are going back into the community.”
A time normally reserved for the village’s Founders Day parade has cancelled traditional events this year because of COVID-19.
Volunteers stepped in last minute in order to celebrate the milestone.
“It was amazing, we put it together within, like a week,” said Orvis.
The celebrations were put on completely by volunteers for the village’s 150th anniversary continue to prove Sanford is strong and will remain strong as they push forward in their rebuilding process.
“It makes me feel humble, very humble,” said Orvis.
“If any community deserves the opportunity to get out and spend some time together in fellowship, it’s this community,” said Hatfield.
