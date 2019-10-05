Volunteers have planted hundreds of trees to regenerate a forest in an Upper Peninsula college town.
WLUC-TV reports that the work was done at Tech Trails in Houghton, home of Michigan Tech University. A professor, Sigrid Resh, says emerald ash borers have thinned the forest, leaving gaps that are filling in with invasive species.
Resh says one of those undesirables is the Japanese barberry, which becomes ground cover in many forests. Besides planting trees, volunteers also dug up barberry plants.
Tristan Tarsa, a civil engineering student at Michigan Tech, was among the volunteers. He wanted to serve the community and socialize with students from outside his academic major.
