It was another day of cleanup and restoration after the flooding devastation in Billings Township, and businesses and families came together to help out their neighbors.
“It absolutely became real to us, compared to what we had seen on TV,” said Madeline Dishon, a co-organizer of the cleanup. “You know, to actually sit here and look at it. I was like ‘whoa.’”
Dishon lives in southern Michigan and said to witness damage in-person is heartbreaking.
Wixom Lake is empty, and homes are ruined.
Dishon says that’s why she and her friend Jay McMaken organized “Operation Redemption” for Wixom Lake residents.
“We’ve got a GoFundMe page,” said Dishon. “So, we have some money that we’re going to be able to contribute. And we also have people that have donated fans and food.”
Residents who have been impacted are invited to the tent set up next to the Hook Party Store. They can grab a meal and any items you may need. A dumpster is also available for use.
“It’s really a mess,” said David Cryderman, owner of the Hook Party Store and Tavern. “You go anywhere and it looks like a tornado set down, but no lives were taken so we got lucky that way.”
Cryderman says watching everyone come together has been wonderful.
“It’s all coming together thanks to everyone,” said Cryderman. “It’s pretty devastating.”
“It’s been a great heartwarming experience,” said Dishon. “I know things are really tough for a lot of people, but it’s been awesome to be a part of this. I thank Jay because he’s changed my life and opened my eyes to what it is to be a servant and it’s just an awesome thing.”
If you would like to donate to the cleaup project, check out the the GoFundMe here.
