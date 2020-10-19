The holiday spirit is alive and well in Sanford where hundreds and hundreds of holiday donations are being given away to help victims of May’s historic flooding.
“I liked snowmen. I collected snowmen,” said Courtney Kessler, who lived across from the dam.
She was forced to evacuate. Her home was ruined, along with everything inside it.
“We had all our Christmas items in the basement. And our basement was full of water to the ceiling. I don’t have anything,” Kessler said.
This year will be her youngest son’s first big Christmas.
“This’ll be his first year he will kind of see what’s going on and really experience. So good thing we got the tree,” Kessler said.
“Some people are so thankful, both of us want to cry. I don’t think I could’ve survived as well as some of these people have,” said Fran Stafford, organizer of Monday’s holiday donation giveaway.
Stafford and Barb Hammond have been organizing the giveaway since May.
Hammond got the idea after seeing a flood victim opening a container of ruined Christmas gifts.
“The devastation was just unreal,” Hammond said.
It is also unreal just how many donations they have gathered. The entire church was covered in lights, santas, and ornaments.
Anyone who was impacted by the flooding is free to go to the Abundant Life Apostolic Church in Sanford to raise their holiday spirit and their hope.
“It’s beyond rewarding,” Hammond said. “My heart is full.”
The giveaway continues the next two days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
