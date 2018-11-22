Thanksgiving is not only a time for counting blessings but helping others in need.
Dozens of families in Flint rolled up their sleeves to make sure other families had a warm meal for Thanksgiving.
“Most people, like myself only, get paid once a month,” said Ebony Dixon. “And people that only get paid once a month don’t always have the money to buy this stuff.”
That’s why Dixon is so grateful this Thanksgiving.
She says money is tight and sometimes there’s only enough money for food or the heat bill, but not both.
She said that being able to celebrate the holiday at Flint’s North End Soup Kitchen is a Godsend for her and her two children.
“There’s a lot of hungry people out there,” Dixon said. “So this is a really good thing that way nobody out there will be hungry on the streets.”
The soup kitchen has everything from entertainment to apple pie this Thanksgiving, even friendly faces lined up by the door to greet everyone that walks in.
North End Soup Kitchen well feed over 200 people with 60 volunteers that showed up.
The service director with Catholic Charities John Manse helps host this event.
He says this couldn’t be possible without the help of so many generous volunteers.
“They come out to do a huge spread,” Manse said. “And not only do we serve a great meal we have a salad bar, a fruit bar, dessert bar and we even do waiter and waitress service.”
One of those volunteers happily waiting on people is Angela Williams.
She brought her entire family to help out at the soup kitchen.
She said she does this every year because hard times can happen to anyone.
“I’ve had a rough patch in my life when I was at my lowest several years ago and this was almost me," Williams said. "I’m not there anymore but now I’d like to give back because I received help.”
Williams said that she’s thankful she’s able to give back and show her children how important it is.
As for Dixon, she’s thankful for a whole lot too.
“My family and just being thankful for a whole lot too,” Dixon said.
