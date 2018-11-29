A Mid-Michigan family who lost their new home in a fire is getting some much-needed help from a real-life Santa Claus and some very kind local elves.
The Pine family in Bay City desperately needed a roof over their heads. Now they are getting one on their old home after their new place was destroyed by a fire.
Putting on a new roof at the end of November in Michigan is not the most ideal. But for the Pine family, they are just thankful there is a roof over their head.
Jordan Pine and his family lost their home earlier this month when a fire ripped through their property, taking everything with it.
They’ve now moved into a different home, but it’s in desperate need of some repairs – especially the roof.
“It’s very very important. It’s the key to your whole house. If you have moisture it causes mold and all other types of things that you don’t want,” Pine said.
But Pine isn’t alone. Greg Buzzard, of That Guy’s BBQ in Bay City, has been making sure the Pine family gets what they need since the beginning.
“I heard his story and it kind of broke my heart. So I just felt like I needed to do something,” Buzzard said.
Buzzard has already replaced Pine’s cell phone, but that just wasn’t enough. Buzzard wants to help renovate the Pine home just in time for the holidays.
“I’m pretty impressed with the people in Bay City. They’ve stepped up and I reached out to some businesses. It’s all coming together. I’m going to work my butt off. We’re going to feed everybody. We’re going to get these guys in a safe place for the winter,” Buzzard said.
The roof is more than three decades old with three different layers on it. So the workers have a lot of work ahead of them.
Despite the long hours spent roofing in the cold, Pine said thanks to the community he has felt a new sense of warmth in his heart.
“This just restores faith in humanity. You know, god is good all the time. But you don’t always see it. So it’s hard to feel that and then something like this just completely rejuvenated faith and hope with love and community,” Pine said.
