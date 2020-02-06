William Petrides has volunteered every year the Dow Tennis Classic has been in existence. This year he's a driver that provides transportation for the players.
"Anyplace they'd like to go,” Petrides said. “Sometimes they like to go just over to the mall and do some shopping. We'll take them over there, pick them up and bring them back home."
In all, there are more than 200 volunteers in action for the women's professional tournament.
"I take the week off of work to be here," Luke Russel said.
He was named the tournament's volunteer of the year in 2018. He says his love for tennis keeps him coming back for more.
"To have professional tennis come to this town, that we can actually interact with the players and the other community members and really have something special, it's just such an awesome thing," Russel said.
The tournament director, Talaya Schilb says she is grateful for these volunteers.
"We could not run this tournament without our volunteers. They are a crucial piece of bringing this all together," Schilb said.
She says these are people who work tirelessly to make this event a success. Something that those hitting the court appreciate.
"What we hear over and over again is Midland is their favorite stop because of our staff," she said.
As for Petrides, he says he looks forward to coming back next year.
"It's just a great place to work,” Petrides said. “If you want to volunteer this is a great place to do it."
