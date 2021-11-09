Bells will soon ring across mid-Michigan as the Salvation Army kicks off the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.
"That bell cuts through all the other noise. Lots of traffic noise, lots of other noise, but that bell cuts through it,” said Maj. Randy Hellstrom, coordinator for the Salvation Army of Genesee and Shiawassee county. "It's a stark reminder to us that there is need in our community."
Hellstrom said that need is at an all-time high and early numbers show a 50 percent rise of people asking for help.
"We're going to have more people than ever. We're already seeing numbers coming in in greater measures, people signing up because they have a need,” Hellstrom said.
Hellstrom said fulfilling that need will require volunteers who were in short supply in 2020 because of COVID-19.
"Oh, it was very, very hard. We don't know what that's going to be like this year, but we're hoping that people will step up and give two hours ringing the bell,” Hellstrom said.
That unmistakable bell, for some, is literally the sound of salvation, whether it's the need for shelter, food, or bills to be paid, even a Christmas gift.
"I just think, what an amazing thing it will be when all is said and done and Christmas passes this year that again the salvation army will have met everyone's need who has come for us and asked for help,” Hellstrom said.
