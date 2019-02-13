Volunteers are needed for the 2019 Tall Ship Celebration Maritime Festival on July 18.
Tall Ships Challenge fleet will arrive in Bay City on July 18 and volunteers are needed to catch lines, carefully maneuver ships into their pre-assigned docking spaces, and working with crews to make sure the vessels are secure and ready to receive guest the following morning.
Help is needed for positions ranging from distributing wristbands to helping children with crafts and activities.
To register to be a festival volunteer, visit the festival’s website at www.tallshipcelebration.com and click on the ‘get involved’ tab at the top of the page.
“We’ve been extremely fortunate to have the support of approximately 500 volunteers for each festival. We value their time and their commitment to the event and want to make it as easy as possible for each volunteer to register for a particular role and a particular schedule,” said Mary Herlache, volunteer chair.
Bay City has been the official host port in the state of Michigan since 2006 and has won the coveted “Port of the Year” award from Tall Ships America more than any other host community in all North America.
Tall Ship Celebration also announced Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan has returned as the volunteer sponsor in 2019.
“Our agents, employees and clients are active volunteers in communities throughout Michigan,” said Rich Garcia, with Farm Bureau Insurance, Bay-Thumb Managing Partner. “We jumped at the opportunity to support the hundreds of volunteers who work to make Tall Ship Celebration a world class event.”
The Tall Ships Challenge is a series of races and rallies produced annually by Tall Ships America, a non-profit membership organization based in Newport, Rhode Island.
The event rotates among the east and Gulf coast of the United States and the Great Lakes.
For more information about Tall Ship Celebration or Bay Sail, contact Shirley Roberts by phone at 989-895-5193, by email at shirleyr@baysailbaycity.org. You can also visit the following websites: www.tallshipcelebration.com or www.baysailbaycity.org.
