Volunteers are still needed to help clean up the damage done by two tornadoes that hit Shiawassee County on Thursday, March 14.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says potential volunteers can call 989-743-2631 to express their interest in helping.
The Sheriff's office is thanking volunteers who have already stepped up, such as Mark Agnew of Agnew Signs in Owosso Township.
According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Agnew donated a "Volunteers Needed" sign and delivered it to the volunteer center in Durand.
The Sheriff's office also thanked Cub Scout Pack 84 and Troop Pack 84 for collecting items for those in need.
The items included enough food and water to fill two pickup trucks, plus gift cards worth more than $300.
If you are willing to donate food or water to help those who need it, you can take it to Loaves & Fishes at 120 E. Main St. in Vernon. Donations will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of March 18.
