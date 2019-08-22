Miss baby snuggles?
Covenant Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is looking for volunteers to serve as baby “cuddlers”.
The volunteers are needed for 4-hour shifts between 12:00 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Cuddlers rock and sooth babies in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
If you’re interested, you’ll have to undergo a background check, and interview, and extensive training process.
Cuddlers must be able to provide a minimum of 4 hours on a weekly or bi-weekly basis with a minimum 1-year commitment.
If you’d like to apply, click here.
