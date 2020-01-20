Volunteers pack meals for MLK Day of Service
Hundreds of volunteers joined the United Way of Genesee County for its annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20.

The organization has grown this event over the past few years. In 2018, they had more than 300 community members volunteer to help. This year, they had more than 780 volunteers.

The volunteers spent Monday morning packing 200,000 meals that will be donated to local food pantries.

