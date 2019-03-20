Dozens of volunteers in Saginaw got a jump-start on some spring cleaning on Wednesday.
The goal was to provide a clean, welcoming community families could take pride in.
“I’m trying to change the narrative about Saginaw,” said DeShawn Hayes, organizer.
Hayes is calling all hands on deck to help clean up the city.
“We can’t control the violence and what people do, but we can control what’s in our backyard – our trash,” Hayes said.
Hayes was born and raised in Saginaw. He is encouraging everyone to join his mission by embracing #Spotitsnagit.
“When you see something, if you spot some trash, snag it, pick it up, that’s it. Get your kids involved. Make it a game. Make it fun,” he said.
That mission brought Hayes and other volunteers to a vacant lot on Michigan Avenue on Wednesday. They cleaned up the lot in hopes of making one thing clear.
“Make sure that people know that we’re no longer tolerating a dirty back drop,” Hayes said.
More than 30 people came out to clean up the vacant lot. They filled up trash bags in hopes to do their part in cleaning up their city.
“A lot of your household items that you throw in the trash can actually be recycled. So if you can rip it easily, tear it, it can be recycled,” Hayes said.
In addition to cleaning up the city, Hayes is also encouraging the community to recycle. He said although this was his first cleanup mission, it won’t be his last.
“This isn’t the last of us. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to try to organize bigger events and try to get more organizations involved,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.