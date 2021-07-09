Volunteers with the Genesee County Land Bank’s Clean and Green program are partnering with local organizations to research illegal dumping interventions in Flint neighborhoods.
According to the GCLBA, used tires, construction debris, furniture and other household objects are often dumped by people doing home improvement projects.
To help support efforts to clean up neighborhoods and prevent dumping, the GCLBA is partnering with the University of Michigan and the Youth Violence Prevention Center.
Volunteer groups will use solar lighting, trail cameras, barriers, and native plant gardens to try and prevent illegal dumping. Researchers from the University of Michigan will evaluate the effectiveness of the interventions and the patterns of dumping.
“We appreciate our partnerships with neighborhood groups, the City of Flint and the University of Michigan, Youth Violence Prevention Center that make this pilot project possible and we hope that through this process, we can create a model for effective illegal dumping prevention that can be used in other areas through the City,” Michael Freeman, the executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank said.
Residents can report illegal dumping to the city of Flint Blight Office at 810-237-2090.
