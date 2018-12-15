Holiday hope was in Flint as the Magic Johnson Foundation teamed up with the organization Sodexo by stuffing boxes to the brim with pounds of food for the holiday season.
This is the 3rd year for the event put on by basketball superstar and Lansing native Earvin Magic Johnson.
“We provided 2,000 families turkey, a variety of different items also to carry them through the winter break,” said Charles Diggs, the district manager of Sodexo and the Magic Johnson Foundation.
Cars lined up at Northwestern High School where families received breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert items that will last them for at least two weeks.
The families were selected by community partners and the school district.
Derrick Lopez, Superintendent of Flint Community Schools, said this is the season of giving.
“This season brings out the best in people and this event really does warm my heart,” Lopez said.
Organizers say the event wouldn’t be possible if it were not for the hard working volunteers that have been working since 4 a.m. by prepping, preparing, and manning the busy traffic flow.
At four hours into the event, cars were still streaming in.
“There’s no no big I, no little you our here, we’re all just working together,” Lopez said.
Working together to help out others is what the holidays are all about.
