Bay City is looking forward to a celebration this weekend that only hits its river every three years.
Even though the mercury is expected to rise, volunteers are expecting a great turn out.
“It’s quite organized chaos but it’s a really great exercise and it shows how much can be accomplished with people working together,” said Scott Ellis, Tall Ships director of marketing.
As Rockin’ the River in Bay City comes to an end, setting up for the Tall Ships Celebration begins.
“So today our volunteer set up team has started working on fencing,” Ellis said.
The highly anticipated Tall Ships Celebration is just a few days away, but with the fun event comes the task of dodging the heat.
“It is going to be a warm weekend for sure,” Ellis said. “Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen.”
Temperatures will be near the 90s once the ships come sailing in.
But they’re doing their part to make sure volunteers are taken care of.
“We have made sure that we have plenty of water for all of our volunteers,” Ellis said.
And that includes guests.
“We have beverages, water, Gatorade, etc. available. Many of our food vendors, if not all of them, so plenty of access to that,” Ellis said.
Guests will also be able to fill up and stay hydrated for free.
“On the east side of Wenonah Park in the Nickless Family Pavilion, there is water bottle refilling station inside the doors,” Ellis said.
And if you’re in need of a break from the sun, they’ll be throwing some shade your way.
“We have lots of shaded areas in the park, including under the pavilion, under the trees, and we’ll also have a bunch of tents up,” Ellis said.
Since the unique event only happens here in Mid-Michigan every three years, organizers doubt the sun will keep people away from all the fun.
“I don’t think it’ll turn too many people away. We’re lucky to be on the water, especially for this event and usually have a breeze. So I’m hoping that keeps up through the weekend,” Ellis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.