Mid-Michigan volunteers are sending Christmas cheer thousands of miles away to our nation’s heroes.
The annual Send Santa to the Troops packed up hundreds of packages on Monday to be shipped out to soldiers overseas.
After weeks of collecting donations ranging from food, activities and more, the Yellow Ribbon Guard saw their hard work take off.
“We’ve been running rugged for five days and it’s something that I would never change,” said Melissa Alex, co-founder of the Yellow Ribbon Guard.
For many volunteers, this effort hits close to home. Alex said her late husband was once a recipient of these care packages.
“Unfortunately, in 2006 he was killed in action,” Alex said.
Now she is taking action and making sure our troops can enjoy the holidays away from home.
“A lot of times it’s their first time away for the holidays. So they need to know that there’s people that support them and this is the best way,” Alex said.
Volunteers spent the entire weekend stuffing a bus. Now they will be sending more than 1,000 care packages to troops.
“We made a promise to these people. We made a promise to never let a soldier be forgotten again,” said Michael Burk, veteran and volunteer.
Burk has kept that promise since the first Gulf War. He helped send care packages then and now.
“Every year until I can’t,” Burk said.
He said as a veteran, seeing so many volunteers and packages means a lot.
“Just hundreds of volunteers. It does your heart good,” Burk said.
Alex said Send Santa to the Troops would not be possible without those volunteers and help from the community.
“We could never provide the type of Christmas that we are able to do,” Alex said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.