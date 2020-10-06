Volunteers from several local organizations are coming together to clean up a local neighborhood that was overrun by illegal dumping.
“We got more done than we’ve ever gotten done on a single day in this project,” said Zachary Branigan, executive director of the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy.
The SBLC teamed up with volunteers from Dow, General Motors, and the city of Saginaw to get rid of the mess at Ninth and Carlisle.
The SBLC cleaned the area of rubbish in 2019 and now they’ve returned.
“I think it doubles down our resilience to come back here and do it again and make sure that it eventually stops,” Branigan said.
Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak was also out on Tuesday to lend a hand. He said he doesn’t understand why some people don’t find a legal way to dump their trash.
“This is not legal and it’s not reasonable. And it’s not fair to the neighbors that live here or the community,” Novak said.
Volunteers said they were glad to help.
“It feels amazing. Just the immediate satisfaction of seeing the impact you’re having on the environment around you is always worth it, always a good time out here with them,” said Katelyn Day, volunteer.
Day thinks everyone should take the time to volunteer with the SBLC. She calls the organization a great example of environmental stewardship.
“We’re going to keep showing up and we’re going to keep making it beautiful around us,” Day said.
In all, the SBLC removed 110 cubic yards of debris, which is enough to fill four large roll off dumpsters
Branigan hopes everyone will do their part to keep the area clean.
“There’s men, women, and children that live in this neighborhood and have for generations. And please be respectful of the place they live and just treat it as if it was your own home,” Branigan said.
