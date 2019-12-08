A community effort to save a Berrien County beach house was a smashing success.
There was no official count, but it's estimated anywhere from 150 to 200 people showed up to help and many hands made quick work.
More than 1,000 sacks filled up and piled in front of the Wako beach house.
“We had water coming up and leaving waterlines and debris lines right up on the south end of the beach house so we realized that for certain we had to do something to keep the water back,” said Milo Root, Weko Beach Parks Director.
The lake levels are 3 feet higher than normal.
Big waves and heavy storms, plus the possibility of the water rising yet another foot was enough to get people out of bed on a windy and cold Saturday morning.
“I didn't look at the time, but it moved so fast,” Root said.
Root says he expected to be here all afternoon, but they got all of this done in less than two hours plus he says they put up more sandbags than he ever expected.
“We ended up building the wall twice as big as we had initially thought we'd be able to build it,” Root said.
“Oh, there are so many of them,” said Mary Nykamp, Bridgeman city engineer. “This is a very memorable experience I won't forget this one ever.”
The city engineer has been coming here for her whole life.
The last time they had to sandbag was in the 80s when her dad was in charge.
“He would have probably been about my age actually,” Nykamp said.
Now she's carrying on what's become a generational family tradition.
She called the beach house an event venue and a community gathering point.
For Root, there's only one way to describe the outpouring of support this morning.
“It was awesome,” Root said.
It was really people of all ages who helped today from retired community members to a local pack of cub scouts.
The Bridgeman high school football team also had a big showing.
