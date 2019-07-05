The Tall Ships Celebration in Bay City gets underway on July 18th and volunteers are still needed.
Scott Ellis, Director of Marketing for BaySail, which hosts the event said over the four days of the event there are still several slots to fill particularly on Sunday.
Nine tall masted ships will sail into Bay City arriving on Thursday afternoon for the event.
Ships from as far away as Spain and Nova Scotia will join schooners Appledore IV and Appledore V based in Bay City. Two of the ships are based in nearby Traverse City. The Brig Niagara is a replica of an 1812 battleship based in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Ellis said BaySail is still recruiting volunteers through Wednesday, July 10th to act as gate attendants, ship ambassadors and parking lot attendants. Several volunteers are also needed to run children's crafts throughout the event.
There are over 500 volunteers needed to make the event successful, Ellis said, and anyone who wants to get involved can click here for details.
For more information on the Tall Ships Celebration click here.
