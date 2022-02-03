Wednesday's snowfall brought out artists of all ages to a retirement and assisted living facility in Grand Blanc.
Thursday dozens of people stopped by the Oaks of Woodfield to build snowmen for the residents inside to see.
While the builders were at work, the seniors were able to sit by the fire or inside and watch the magic. For their hard work, the volunteers were rewarded with hot chocolate.
