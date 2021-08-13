Utility crews continue to work around the clock with reinforcements from several other states to make repairs that for some customers could last into the weekend.
Today Carl Gaberielson, the Executive Director of the Loose Senior Center in Linden, took part in an ice, water, and pizza giveaway. The event was put on by Consumers Energy.
The utility company is trying to help those who lost power thanks to wicked weather that rolled through the area this week.
"We know people are out there hurting every day and they have no power," Gaberielson said.
Gaberielson spent the day doing whatever was necessary so that people could get what they need.
"It's turned out well. We're going to serve probably close to 800 people today," Gaberielson said.
People who came here to receive help say they are glad organizations are stepping up to lend a hand.
"I think it is so wonderful for this community because we are in dire straits. I have three refrigerators that are leaking and defrosting, and all my food is going bad," a resident said.
Consumers Energy said crews are continuing to work round the clock all in an effort to get power restored to residents as soon as possible. In the meantime, Gaberielson's thoughts are with everyone who will be spending another night in the dark.
"Even if after they get their power back if there are needs let us know. We are connected to a lot of different agencies out there that we can help people. Other than that, I wish everybody the best, stay healthy, and if they need something reach out to somebody who has power," Gaberielson said.
Given that over the last 50 years the rates we pay have gone up while the level of service we get has gone down, these people giving help to Consumers crews are nothing more than enablers.
