Despite the rain, Angel's Night arson patrols are preparing to hit the streets to prevent any pre-Halloween devilry.
The extra eyes and ears are critical to preventing house fires and with mother nature on their side, volunteers are aiming for another quiet night.
Costumes, candy and mischief are everywhere this time of year.
“Oh, everybody's real excited about it, it’s fun to see the kids,” Nancy Budick said.
Halloween is known for its sweet treats and plenty of tricks.
“About 14 years ago there were 17 arson fires,” Nancy said.
That number has since gone down after the Saginaw arson watch has made it their mission to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity on or before Halloween.
“We have a community that cares about our city, we try to keep our city safe as well as our kids,” Nancy said.
“In four years, there hasn't been any arson fires in the area. The Saginaw Fire Department is working with Saginaw Arson Watch to make sure it stays that way.
“All of our crews will be out in the streets, in the area out patrolling,” said Saginaw Fire Chief Christopher VanLoo.
VanLoo said, it’s important to continue the decline in arsons and make sure families are safe while trick or treating.
“Go in groups of kids, preferably, with parents with them,” VanLoo suggests. “Follow all of the traffic signals, flashlights are a great idea.”
And don't break curfew, The Saginaw Arson Watch is giving an incentive to kids who are back home on time.
“Anywhere from ten to a hundred dollars as a gift card.”
Along with being safe, they also want you to have fun.
“Above all be aware of your surroundings just be safe and have a good time,” VanLoo said.
