Dozens gathered at Eastern Michigan to help UAW workers during the strike by volunteering at the food bank.
“We’re helping and volunteering Local 651 and Local 598, to put packages together, to help people in the community that have been helping us,” UAW worker Christine Figgins said.
Figgins works at GM and said she never thought she would still be on strike. She said the longer it goes on, the more help is needed.
“It means a lot because we are working or working a lot and providing for our own families but with this time off, I’m able to give back,” Figgins said.
The CEO of The United Way of Genesee County Jamie Gaskin said The United Way is always there to help the community especially in their time of need.
“We have a lot of people impacted by the current situation, we have two-tier suppliers, we have packaging companies. We have a lot of people out of work,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin said they are planning additional mobile food pantries right now because of the high demand.
“We respond around basic needs. So, in this case, we are very focused on food availability for families that are struggling to have that basic need met,” Gaskin said.
Since the strike started, volunteers and The United Way have packaged nearly 20,000 boxes full of food.
Many of the boxes will be transferred to UAW locals across the community, a task Figgins is happy to be a part of.
Figgins said she is ready for the strike to be over.
“We’re making it. You cut back where you can and keep your mind busy,” Figgins said.
