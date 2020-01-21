Home Depot volunteers are helping out a local disabled American Veterans by remodeling their Mid-Michigan meeting hall.
The volunteer team is making major improvements to the DAV Hall located on Bristol Rd. Burton.
“We’re just here to help veterans and their families to get the benefits that they deserve,” said George Cannon.
Volunteers installed new appliances, new entry and screen doors, new benches, lighting, shelving units, and new insulation in the attic. They are planning on installing the floor tomorrow.
“To spruce the hall up so they can rent it to get some income coming in to help the veterans,” said Judy Custer.
The volunteers also organized a food pantry and brought in non-perishable items to jump-start the opening.
“They really, really go above and beyond for the vets here. So this really will help them incorporate more funding to help the veterans in their community,” Custer said.
The work is expected to be finished today except installing the new floor.
