It was a community effort in Shiawassee County as residents banded together for a river clean-up.
Sites in Owosso, Corunna, and Vernon saw volunteers getting dirty to clean the Shiawassee River on Saturday, July 27.
They sifted through the parks and river, some in canoes, in search of tires and other large objects.
“The river seems to replenish itself every year with new trash but it’s always less so we can see progress but we don’t stop doing it because there’s always something it’s atheistic more than environmental,” said Phil Hathaway, member of Friends of the Shiawassee River.
In appreciation for their work, volunteers were welcomed to the Owosso amphitheater for free lunch and a t-shirt.
