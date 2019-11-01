Members of the Yellow Ribbon Guard want you to start thinking about Christmas for our service men and women overseas.
They need your help to round up little pieces of home in their mission to send Santa to the Troops.
“To get a little piece of home means everything,” said Travis George.
George is the event coordinator with the Yellow Ribbon Guard and they’re kicking off ‘Send Santa to the Troops.'
“We know Thanksgiving isn’t here, Halloween just got done but were going to bring Santa right to your face,” George said.
The Yellow Ribbon Guard is hosting several upcoming events and collecting items and donations to send care packages for Christmas.
“We average about 1,000 to 1,500 a year,” he said.
Which he hopes equates to just as many smiles when those care packages are received.
“Especially if the guy or gal is from Michigan, to get some Willams Cheese or Germack Peanuts or Better Maid Chips. That’s really home. Mackinaw Island Fudge is another one we really want,” George said.
When it comes to donations, it’s not all about the food.
“We're looking for down time stuff, cards, dice, extra ps4 games, Xbox games,” he said.
And the cherry on top?
“Handmade cards from kids.”
There are several events and drop off days throughout the month:
1. Saginaw Spirit Game– Military Appreciation Night Saturday Nov. 2, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI
2. Send Santa to Troops Charity Cornhole Tournament Sunday Nov. 10, 12 p.m. -7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1566, 132 S Oakley St, Saginaw, MI 48602
3. Family Fare West Branch Veterans Day Annual Bake Sale Sunday Nov. 11, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at 2206 M-76, West Branch, MI 48661
4. Menards of Clio Nov. 17, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. 11357 N Linden Rd, Clio, MI 48420
5. Mitchell Motorcoach’s - Stuff the Bus Weekend November 22-24,9 a.m. -5 p.m. Friday Garber Buick – Saginaw. Saturday Northwood's Wholesale Outlet Pinconning. Sunday Walmart Bay City
6. Packing Day – Bay City National Guard Armory November 25, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. 2510 Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.